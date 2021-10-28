FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FARO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.15. 99,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,134. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FARO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of FARO Technologies worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

