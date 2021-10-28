Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

FSS stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

