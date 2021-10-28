Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.