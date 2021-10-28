Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 18,742 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $49,356,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

