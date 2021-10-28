Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 179,850 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $36,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Halliburton stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

