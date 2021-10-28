Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.35 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 351.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,067 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,191 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

