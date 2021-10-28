Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,810,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Ferro worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

FOE opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

