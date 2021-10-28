Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRRVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

