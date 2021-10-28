Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $559.33 million and approximately $57.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00098797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

