Financial Contrast: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) versus Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of America pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Old Point Financial and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.02 $5.39 million N/A N/A Bank of America $93.75 billion 4.22 $17.89 billion $1.87 25.16

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.27% 0.59% Bank of America 30.82% 11.08% 0.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Old Point Financial and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 1 6 15 0 2.64

Bank of America has a consensus target price of $44.52, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

Bank of America beats Old Point Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

