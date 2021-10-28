Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 1,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258. Finning International has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

