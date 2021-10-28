FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,921.10. 68,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

