FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,248.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.25. The company had a trading volume of 357,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

