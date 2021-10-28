FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 4,289,672 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

