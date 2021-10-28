FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $105.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

