FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $113.20. 157,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,438. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

