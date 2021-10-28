FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NEE stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $85.92. 116,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,404. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

