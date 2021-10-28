FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.