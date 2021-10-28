FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $459.39. 93,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $460.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.