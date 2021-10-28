FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.