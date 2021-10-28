FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,147 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 720,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,227,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

