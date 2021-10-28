FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,860 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $105.40. 71,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,545. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.34 and a 52 week high of $105.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.