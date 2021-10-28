FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

