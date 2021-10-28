Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.56% of SVF Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $9,802,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $6,240,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVF Investment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

SVFA stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

