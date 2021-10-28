Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.64% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,557,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of FRON opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

