Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 361,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,579,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 1,034.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 778,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 709,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.