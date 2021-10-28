Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZON. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZON opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

