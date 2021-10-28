Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.45 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,313,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

LGAC stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

