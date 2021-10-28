Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 3.56% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCAQ. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCAQ opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

