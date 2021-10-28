Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $713,000 Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.09% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSG. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Shares of FRSG opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

