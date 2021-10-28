FireEye (FEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect FireEye to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. FireEye has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

