First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.