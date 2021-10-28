First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.78 on Thursday. First Bank has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

