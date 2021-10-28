First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get First Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.