First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $7.63 on Thursday, reaching $827.50. 32,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $858.76 and its 200-day moving average is $843.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $434.39 and a 1-year high of $915.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

