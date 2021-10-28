First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 19th

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.