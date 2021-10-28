First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

First Community stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

