First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.