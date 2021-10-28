First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.50.

FRC stock opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average is $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 50.1% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

