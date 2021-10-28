First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,011,379 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 187.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $106,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.