First Trust Advisors LP Buys 808,049 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $133,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

