First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,430 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $129,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 84.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

