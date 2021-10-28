First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,433,766 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $137,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.