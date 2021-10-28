First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,755 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Universal Display worth $110,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.70.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.