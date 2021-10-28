First Trust Advisors LP Sells 303,022 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $119,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

CHRW stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

