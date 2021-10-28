First Trust Advisors LP Sells 706,521 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,898,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 706,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $125,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BOX by 107.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

