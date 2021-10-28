First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 2,836.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:FNK opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $266,000.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.