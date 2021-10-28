First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 2,836.4% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:FNK opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
