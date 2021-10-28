FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

