FirstService (TSE:FSV) PT Raised to C$241.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$241.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.25.

FSV opened at C$246.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FirstService has a one year low of C$162.91 and a one year high of C$254.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$863.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total transaction of C$73,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,717,992. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,300 shares in the company, valued at C$50,369,754. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

