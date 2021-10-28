Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

FVRR stock opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.91.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

